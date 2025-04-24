Las Vegas residents push back against tour bus company expansion

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Residents near a neighborhood on Eastern and Sunset are raising concerns over a tour bus company's expansion plans, citing ongoing issues with noise, pollution and privacy concerns.

Neighbors living across the street from Windstar Lines' bus lot told Channel 13 the existing buses are already disrupting their lives, and they fear adding more vehicles will only worsen the situation.

"It's non-sleep because of the noise. It could be 2 a.m., 3 a.m., 4 a.m., it doesn't matter, it's 24/7," said Kenia Pardo-Moscoso.

The loud engine rumbles and constant beeping from the buses are just two of the sleep-disrupting sounds that Pardo-Moscoso said have been taking over her neighborhood nearly every night.

Beyond noise concerns, Pardo-Moscoso explained that the bright lights from the tour buses shine directly into her home, making it difficult to sleep.

"All of our primary rooms are on that side of the street," said Pardo-Moscoso. "It's a lot of light coming through."

She added that the height of the buses has eliminated her backyard privacy.

"Very tall the buses, so the driver can see to my backyard," said Pardo-Moscoso.

However, Windstar tells us, "the concern about people overlooking these houses is unfounded, as we do not transport passengers to or from this facility. The only person on the bus is the driver, and as anyone who has ridden on a bus knows, the driver sits down low in the bus. "

Pardo-Moscoso is not the only one who is raising concerns, just a few houses down, neighbors share similar frustrations about their quality of life.

"You got all these people looking in your windows, and then at night time, when they put on the brakes, it's like pointing a red spotlight through your house," said James Evans.

Health concerns are also mounting among residents.

"Diesel exhaust is more than likely getting into our ventilation system, and we are now breathing diesel exhaust," said Gino Iezza.

Windstar responded by saying, "Our buses are on new emissions standards since 2010. Compliant with California Clean Air Act of 2010. They are very environmentally friendly as the DEF, Diesel Emissions Fluid, systems burn the diesel and convert the nitrogen oxide (harmful particulates) into nitrogen and water."

According to residents, Windstar Lines began operations with small shuttles but gradually switched to larger buses. Now, the company has purchased additional land and plans to rezone it to industrial and expand its fleet, according to residents.

The company tells Channel 13 that over the past 6 years, they have added a total of 10 buses, but plan to continue grow with a goal to add about 15 more buses over the next 10 years.

"It's going to be twice as much noise," said a resident.

When contacted about these concerns, Windstar Lines provided a statement:

Windstar Lines is a 100% family-owned bus company and has been operating out of our same facility for the past 8 years. We purchased the 3 small lots to the west in September of 2022 and finally purchased the lot that we operate on in March of 2024. Until we started applying to build a new facility, we had never received any complaints regarding our operation. We are trying to build a new facility that would allow for a more efficient site. This would be the case both financially and environmentally. It would put much of our operations further away from the residential area. We are trying to slowly grow our operation. If we are allowed to build, we would offer more employment opportunities as well as increase the local tax base. Our Entity Number is 0445442017-2, and our Nevada Business ID is NV20171598741. We want to be good neighbors and members of the community and are trying to work things out to the benefit of everyone. Windstar Lines

Commissioner Jim Gibson will meet with residents on May 6.

The following day, on May 7, the County Commissioners will address the topic during their regular meeting.