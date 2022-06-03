Las Vegas residents cash in by renting out their pools, backyards by the hour

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — People are renting out their pools by the hour using an app called Swimply.

The platform is like Airbnb, but for pools. Users get some much-needed relief from the hot Las Vegas summer sun, and owners get cash in their pocket.

The website has hundreds of pools to choose from in Las Vegas and across the country.

Homeowners set their own price, which averages about $45 an hour.

“It’s a big deal for us to make sure our pool and home are family friendly. We really enjoy providing a place for families where they can get away and know they are safe,” said Kathleen and Justin, a couple in Las Vegas renting out their pool.

Listings describe the pool dimensions, depth, and amenities like available bathrooms, shade, diving board, and lounge chairs.

Guests use the app to select a pool and pay.

Swimply guests sign a waiver of liability while pool hosts are required to obtain insurance in accordance with Swimply's Terms and Conditions.