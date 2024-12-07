Las Vegas residents can now have the library in the palm of their hands

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District has launched its first-ever mobile app, giving viewers access to the library from the palm of their hands.

Users can browse the library district's book collection, reserve meeting rooms, explore events at any of the district's 25 branches and have access to their online resources.

The app also allows access to 3.6. million books, movies, and music.

Those with a library card can link their library card and have instant access to the library district's entire digital collection, including ebooks, audiobooks, movies, music, and more.

How to link a library card to mobile account:



From the app’s home screen, tap the plus sign in the upper right-hand corner.

Enter the library card barcode number, located on the back of the card, along with the pin number or use the phone camera to scan the barcode. (If you do not already have a FREE library card, sign up here!)

Once the card and account are successfully linked, user initials will appear in a circle in the upper right-hand corner of the screen. The user now has access to their current checkouts, holds, room bookings, registered events, and more!

“We have been working on developing a mobile app for our customers that is dynamic yet user-friendly, and I am thrilled to announce its launch today,” said Las Vegas-Clark County Library District Executive Director Kelvin Watson.

For more information, click here.

