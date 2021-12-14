Las Vegas resident turns 104-years-old after surviving COVID

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dec. 14 is Ava Boegner’s 104th birthday and she is still going strong, but during this health crisis, things have been getting harder.

When Boegner is not in the dining room enjoying her favorite dessert, which is a cup of whip cream and ice cream, you can find her in the common area making friends and sharing experiences from her 104 years of life.

“Live each day as it comes along,” Boegner said.

On December 14, 1917, Boegner was born in Germany. She may be 104, but she still has plenty of energy and can speak very well. She says the secret to living a long life all comes down to what you put into your body.

“Eat right, eat the right nutrition, because the food here is too fattening,” explained Boegner.

Growing up Boegner says she was extremely athletic and healthy. She played every sport, and her father was a nutritionist. She left Germany at the age of 21 and moved to China with her first husband where she had her son, Robert Helmann.

Around the early 1950s, she moved to the U.S. and settled in Boston, Massachusetts. Then in 1988, she made her way over to Sin City to be with her son who got a job here. Now she is in an assisted living home, making friends and sharing her stories.

“When I think about it, it is unreal,” Boegner said. “Where did the time go? What did I do? Where did I go? I was in different countries.”

Boegner loves to read and sew. She enjoys fashion and classical music, but above all, she is obsessed with her dogs. She says these past two years during this pandemic have been rough. She had COVID herself but was able to beat that battle. What kills her is the limited amount of exposure to her family.

“I miss seeing my son, until he was vaccinated, which was nice, I was able to see him, but I talk to him every day,” said Boegner.

Boegner is an inspiration for many at 104 years of life and counting, Her strict and healthy diet along with her active lifestyle helped her celebrate another year of life.

