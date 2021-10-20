Las Vegas resident expresses frustration over USPS mail delivery slowdown

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On October 1, United States Postal Service decided to slow down their mail delivery to cut costs.

Paul Steidler, a senior fellow at the Lexington Institute says the three-day delivery standard for first-class mail will now take five days or more.

Steidler says the USPS has decided to stop the use of planes and are only delivering mail on the ground. He says the longer the distance, the longer the wait will be for recipients. He says in-state delivery should not be impacted as much as a result of these changes.

“To act in this matter about something that is very important to the American people in which only the Postal Service can deliver the mail is a great disservice, and it is very distressing and it is causing a lot of anxiety out there," Steidler says.

He says there are many people throughout the country who are b being impacted negatively as a result of this change. Tony Kretler, a Las Vegas, had $100 dollars worth of late fees because of the delay.

“I have a good credit rating; I plan to maintain it and now the system is trying to screw me and everybody else ever because they don’t give a damn,” Kretler says.

He relies heavily on USPS to deliver his bill payments. He says he always sends out his payments on time and has a great credit record. When it comes to using online services he says he has the knowledge of a second-grader and prefers to use the traditional method.

“They don’t care and that is the problem in this country and people just don’t seem to care, it’s me, it’s for me, and forget you that is not the right way to live that is not how this country was built, it wasn’t how it was designed,” Kretler said.

Paul Steidler recommended that as we get closer to the holiday season to make sure to ship out your mail with plenty of time in advance to make sure your gifts and cards arrive in a timely matter.