Las Vegas ranks no. 2 of top 10 moving destinations in US, per report

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is maintaining its place at no. 2 on Penske's 13th Annual Top Moving Destinations list.

The only city higher than Las Vegas is Houston, Texas.

Orlando, Florida, Phoenix, Arizona, and Atlanta, Georgia round out the top five.

Penske compiles the information every year by analyzing one-way consumer truck rental reservations made using their website, call center, and in-person at their physical locations.

The company said they're continuing to see people moving to warmer areas with eight out of the top 10 cities being located in the Sun Belt.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 27.3 million Americans moved in 2022, which is up 4% compared to 2021.