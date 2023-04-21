Las Vegas ranks 6th in America for 'top 10 weed cities,' study says

Clever Real Estate along with Leafly, conducted a study that shows Las Vegas is on the list of the top 10 metro cities for marijuana.

"When the munchies attack, Las Vegas ensures those will not go hungry," researchers said. "Las Vegas also has 15.5 Taco Bells for every 100k residents."

Portland, Oregon earns the number one spot whereas Birmingham, Alabama falls last. Las Vegas ranks 6th on the list.

Furthermore in the study, it says residents in the valley can find themselves paying $279 for an ounce of marijuana that is high-quality. Researchers continue saying that there are 3.1 dispensaries for every 100k residents, with dispensaries averaging 4 out of 5 stars.