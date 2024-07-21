Las Vegas ranks 52nd on top 100 safest driving cities list

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The safest drivers are in Hawaii, the worst in New Mexico and Las Vegas ranks right in the middle of Allstate's best drivers report.

The 16th Allstate America's Best Drivers Report looked at three metrics: hard braking, high speed and phone handling.

Las Vegas ranked 52nd overall; 75th for hard braking, 76th for driving at safe speeds and 5th for phone handling while driving.

Drivers in Honolulu took the top spot for safest drivers followed by Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland, Ore., and Virginia Beach.

The top five least safe drivers:



Albuquerque, N.M. Baton Rouge, La. Murrieta/Temecula/Menifee, Calif. Fresno, Calif. Stockton, Calif.

Allstate America's Best Drivers Report



For the first time in its report, Allstate used anonymized connected driving data to determine its rankings.

Allstate's data shows trends based on region.

Las Vegas was fifth for drivers who handle their phones the least. Other western cities were among the top 10 in this category including, San Jose, Calif., San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, San Bernardino and Portland, Ore.

In the Midwest, drivers hard brake the least. "Madison, Cleveland, Des Moines, Minneapolis, and St. Louis make up half of the top 10 areas that avoid decelerating more than 7 mph in one second," Allstate stated in its report.

Drivers in the northwest and northeast drive slower than the rest of the nation. Seattle, Spokane, Wash., Portland, Ore. in the northwest and Buffalo, N.Y., Albany, N.Y., Rochester, N.Y. and Allentown, Pa. were all in the top 10 for driving at safer speeds.

Check out the top 100 here.

