Las Vegas Raiders, NV Energy unveil EV charging locations at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders are set to cater to a new customer this season — those who drive electric vehicles.

On Tuesday, the team announced a partnership with NV Energy and that Allegiant Stadium now features three parking lot locations for EV charging.

Sustainability remaining a priority for the team, the stadium made headlines during this year’s Super Bowl as the first big game powered by 100% renewable energy.

“We understand that we have a responsibility to our fans, our players, our community, our alumni and our planet to tackle sustainability head-on and set a new standard for sustainability in sports,” Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan said.

The new charging infrastructure at the stadium is step one for NV Energy’s Tourism Incentive Program, where partners benefit per charger at each location.

The utility says in the coming months, the program will expand to several casinos in Las Vegas.