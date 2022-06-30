Las Vegas Raiders fans prepare for NFL preseason

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In roughly one month the Las Vegas Raiders will take the field for the start of the NFL preseason and fans are already getting ready.

Fans, former players, and Raiderettes were the ones greeting fans as they made their way into a store looking for their favorite gear: jerseys, footballs, and even stuffed animals.

KTNV's Justin Hinton talked to families and couples who had been fans forever or people who have recently joined the silver and black coalition.

Rich Hernandez said his fandom goes back generations, "My dad was a fan, grandpa was a fan. we grew up in California. they moved out here. We moved out here, so it was destined."

"The Raiders moving to Las Vegas is what made us raiders fans because we're all Las Vegas Fans, so now that the raiders are here, we're raiders fans." Suzanne Bazan said.