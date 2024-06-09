Las Vegas puppies found abandoned on sidewalk, being treated for mange

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Animal Foundation is looking for foster homes for four puppies that were found abandoned in Las Vegas this week.

According to the foundation, the litter was found abandoned in a blue bucket on a Las Vegas sidewalk.

Animal Protective Services brought the four puppies to The Animal Foundation for immediate care.

They are now being treated for severe mange, which is caused by microscopic mites that infest the skin. The puppies had bloody skin, had lost their hair, and had open sores across their bodies.

Foundation officials said the puppies are getting medicated baths, antibiotics, and special treatments and it will take a few weeks for the pups to heal.

None of the puppies had collars or microchips so Animal Foundation officials have named them Aramis, Constance, Athos, and Milady.

The puppies now need foster homes to continue their ongoing care.

If you're interested, you can contact The Animal Foundation at foster@animalfoundation.com and include their litter number, which is A1322258. You can learn more here.