Las Vegas psychologist weighs in on Texas mass shooter

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An unfortunately familiar story for our nation.

Kids and teachers slain during an otherwise normal school day. These 21 people now gone at the hands of an 18-year-old with a gun.

About a half hour before the shooting, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos sent a private Facebook message to someone that he was going to shoot his grandmother.

He did.

Then, he messaged he was going to shoot up an elementary school.

Leading up to the massacre, Ramos had stopped attending Uvalde High School. ABC news reports that former classmates associated violence and strange behaviors with him, like cutting his own face.

"Anger and violent tendencies are also warning signs. Someone who gets angry really quickly," said UNLV psychology professor, Dr. Sam Song. "Persistent thoughts of hurting others or harming themselves. Actually, they start to make direct threats towards people about doing things. Sometimes, even saying their plans."

Song says some other common signs are an increasingly negative moods, and beginning to act on threats by purchasing weapons. He says these people often feel that they've been dealt a bad hand in life.

"Sometimes they want the audience," Song said. "They want to be like, 'hey screw you, here's what you all get.' You see how it's often times, this general anger at society."

Investigators are continuing to comb through Ramos's past.