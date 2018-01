LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Demonstrators gathered in front of the Federal Justice Tower in Las Vegas to support the anti-government protests in Iran.

The Las Vegas demonstration started around 2 p.m. Sunday and lasted for about two hours.

Starting on Thursday, Iran saw its largest public protest since 2009. Those who were part of the demonstrations were speaking out against the country's economic hardships and corruption.

The protest in Iran lasted for six days. 22 people were killed, and hundreds more were arrested by Iranian officials.