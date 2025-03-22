LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the cost of goods continues to rise, your mail and package deliveries may soon be affected. Across the country, rallies are taking place from Reno, Nevada, to Houston, Texas, and even here at home as postal workers and concerned citizens protest proposed changes to the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) that could drastically impact jobs, service quality and postal prices.

This Sunday, a rally is set to take place in Las Vegas to protest changes proposed by the Department of Government Efficiency aimed at the USPS.

WATCH: Channel 13's Alyssa Bethencourt speaks to postal worker

Las Vegas postal workers join nationwide protests over future of U.S. postal service

“I love working at the post office,” said Barry Ross. “But it’s like a monkey on your back, right? You don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Ross is not alone in feeling the pressure. Like many others, he is unsure about the future of his job and the services provided to the millions of Americans who rely on the mail. “People rely on us for their medications, their social security checks,” he said.

In recent years, the USPS has been struggling with financial challenges, with revenue losses nearing $9.5 billion in 2024 alone. The Trump administration argued that privatizing the Postal Service could help reduce costs and improve efficiency. However, critics have raised concerns that such changes could lead to higher prices for consumers, a reduction in services, and could jeopardize access to mail delivery, particularly in rural areas.

“I don’t think that should be a selective thing. I think you should be able to get your mail, regardless of what it is,” said Jacob Harvey, a Las Vegas resident.

In response to the uncertainty surrounding the USPS's future, workers are taking action. A rally scheduled for Sunday. It will take place at the National Association of Letter Carriers building, located off Sunset and McLeod, at 1pm on Sunday.