Las Vegas police working barricade near Bonanza Road, Lamb Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are currently working a barricade in a business located in the 4400 block of East Bonanza Road near Lamb Boulevard.

The business has been evacuated and only the possible suspect is believed to be inside at this time.

Road closures are in place in the area.

MAP OF THE AREA



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

