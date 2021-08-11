Watch
Las Vegas police vehicle involved in fatal motorcycle crash late Tuesday night

Posted at 6:02 AM, Aug 11, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash that involved an officer late Tuesday night.

A motorcycle collided with a marked Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department patrol car on Rampart Boulevard near Point Conception Drive at about 10:45 p.m., according to authorities.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene and the officer was not injured.

Due to the fatality, Nevada Revised Statutes requires that another jurisdiction investigate the collision. Therefore, the Nevada Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation.


