LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Back in February, police responded to the scene of a double homicide in a makeshift shelter. More than three months later, they are releasing an update on their investigation.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), two people were killed on Nellis Boulevard in Las Vegas on February 20, 2023.

At 3 p.m., LVMPD officials will host a press conference with more information about the murders in the 3200 Block of South Nellis Blvd.