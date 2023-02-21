Police: Foul play suspected in deaths of two people found unresponsive near Nellis, Desert Inn

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Foul play is suspected in the deaths of two people found unresponsive near a "makeshift shelter" on Monday afternoon, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of South Nellis Boulevard (near Desert Inn Road) at approximately 4:49 p.m. and found the bodies of a man and a woman, a public information officer for LVMPD stated in a news release.

Neither person was publicly identified as of this report.

"Foul play is suspected in the death of both victims," police noted.

Anyone with information about the deaths is asked to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

This is a developing story.