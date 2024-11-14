Las Vegas police to address 8th deadly officer-involved shooting this year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department plan to address the public about an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday that left a person dead near Sunset Park.

Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren will speak at 4 p.m. You can watch the live briefing here:

This marks the eighth fatal officer-involved shooting by LVMPD, according to their data portal.

Around 12:40 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 6900 block of Wine River Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, they heard screaming coming from inside a home. They kicked in the door— finding two people arguing, one armed with a knife.

Channel 13 was on the scene when the news broke of this shooting on Tuesday:

Officers told that person to drop the knife and at the same time, 26-year-old Alexander Bookman fired his weapon, hitting and killing someone.

This marks the 13th officer-involved shooting this year by LVMPD.