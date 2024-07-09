Las Vegas police: Suspect shot girlfriend's ex-boyfriend before driving away

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot near Boulder Highway on Monday night.

According to police, the incident happened at 7:07 p.m. in the 4300 block of Boulder Highway, which is near Desert Inn Road.

A caller told dispatch a man had been shot in an apartment. When officers arrived at the scene, a woman met them outside the apartment and said her ex-boyfriend had been shot.

Officers began treating the man, in his 30s, until medical personnel arrived on the scene. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he later died.

WATCH: Las Vegas police discuss shooting near Boulder Highway

Man shoots girlfriend's ex-boyfriend near Boulder Highway

According to Lt. Jason Johansson, with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Section, the woman told officers that she had an ongoing relationship with her ex-boyfriend where he would come over to watch their child.

She also told police that she lives in that apartment with her current boyfriend. The two men began arguing before the fight became physical. Johansson said that's when the current boyfriend pulled out a gun and shot the ex-boyfriend.

Investigators said the shooter fled the scene in a vehicle. Johansson said police are working on confirming what the vehicle looks like.

Police said it will be an active crime scene for most of the night. However, it is not impacting traffic on Boulder Highway.

Anyone with information about the incident that happened today or information about prior altercations between the two men can contact LVMPD's Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.