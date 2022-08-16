Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas police spot fire at MSG sphere

MSG Sphere making progress in Las Vegas, on schedule for 2023 opening
Ross DiMattei
The MSG Sphere is scheduled to be completed in 2023.
MSG Sphere making progress in Las Vegas, on schedule for 2023 opening
Posted at 3:55 PM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 18:59:58-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — Four rescues were made after the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spotted a fire at the top of the MSG Sphere.

According to the Clark County Fire Department, LVMPD relayed to the combined communications center that a Metro air unit spotted a fire on top of the sphere at the corner of Sands Ave and Koval Lane.

RELATED: Crews 'top off' MSG Sphere venue at The Venetian Las Vegas

Upon arrival, CCFD learned that construction site personnel were unaware of the fire. Four crews were sent to investigate and discovered it was an electrical fire.

The power was isolated, and the fire has been extinguished. CCFD says no injuries were reported and four rescues were made.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH