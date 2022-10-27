Las Vegas police share new video of drive-by shooting at Halloween party

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police shared a new video of a drive-by shooting that killed a 22-year-old woman outside a Halloween house party last year.

The video, which was shared on Thursday, shows a new angle of party-goers ducking as shots are fired at the front of the house. The video also shows the vehicle fleeing southbound on Beesley Drive, near Stewart and Nellis.

Las Vegas police release new video of drive-by shooting during Halloween house party

ORIGINAL REPORT: Las Vegas police seek tips in drive-by Halloween shooting that killed 22-year-old woman

An investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicated that the party was heavily crowded after an invitation was shared on social media. As the host began to pat down guests for security reasons, a group of five unidentified Hispanic males arrived at the house and refused to be pat down. The men were shortly kicked out.

Moments later, a vehicle drove by and fired several shots at the front of the house, striking Graciela Gomez and two other people. Graciela Gomez was declared deceased at the scene by responding medical personnel, and the two other victims self-transported to UMC Trauma for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Lt. Jason Johansson said in a video, "Our hope in releasing this information is it will garner somebody's memory and somebody will give us information that will lead to the identification of those responsible for the shooting of Graciela Gomez."

Anyone with further information is can call LVMPD's Homicide section at 702-828-3521 or email Homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.