Las Vegas authorities update deadly drive-by shooting from Halloween

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities in Las Vegas and a local family who lost a loved one in a drive-by shooting are meeting with the media on Thursday and updating the investigation.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer, Brig. Gen. Troy Armstrong from the Nevada Army National Guard and members of Graciela Gomez’s family will take part in the meeting, according to officials.

A livestream of Thursday's press conference can be seen below:

Originally, police were called to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Beesley Drive, near Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane, just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 31, 2021.

Homicide detectives said five men were refused entry to an ongoing house party at that location. A short time later they returned and started shooting while driving by the residence.

Gomez, 22, was shot and killed in the incident while two other people were also shot and took themselves to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone with further information continues to be urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.