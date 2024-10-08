Las Vegas police share new details after man with knife was fatally shot outside business near Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is expected to share an update on its investigation into a shooting involving police officers that happened on Friday morning.

Assistant Sheriff Yasenia Yatomi is expected to brief the public on new details at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Las Vegas police share new details after man was fatally shot near Strip

In preliminary statements about the shooting, Metro police said officers shot at a man outside a business in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Koval Lane after he approached them with a knife.

Officers had been called to the area on a request from the business for help trespassing individuals from the property. Police were told at least one of the individuals had gone behind the counter and yelled at employees, Metro Capt. Kurt McKenzie said previously.

When officers arrived, a man with a knife "sped" at them and charged at another officer "at full speed," McKenzie said.

Officers fired their weapons at the man, who died from his injuries at University Medical Center.