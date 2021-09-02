Las Vegas police seek missing endangered 18-year-old woman

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas are looking for an 18-year-old woman who may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

According to police, Zipporah Thomas was last seen around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday leaving Desert Springs Hospital on a bus heading eastbound on Flamingo Road near Maryland Parkway.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, red shorts, black shoes, a red watch and a pair of black and red glasses. She was also wearing a gray backpack and carrying a white Desert Spring Hospital gift bag.

She is described by police as being around 5 feet and four inches tall around 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing person and notify the police immediately.

It should be noted that HIPAA permits disclosure upon request by law enforcement and is authorized pursuant to 45 C.F.R. section 164.512.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or email missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

