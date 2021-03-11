Las Vegas police seek help finding missing endangered man

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police officers are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man they say may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

According to the police department, John Schultz was last seen on March 8 around 5 a.m. in the area of Blue Diamond and Fort Apache roads.

He was wearing a Coors Lite baseball cap, a black jacket, blue jeans and gray Sperry shoes.

Police say Schultz was last seen driving a gray 2015 Toyota Prius bearing Nevada license plate 75F-457.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing adult and notify the police immediately. It should be noted that HIPAA permits disclosure upon request by law enforcement and is authorized pursuant to 45 C.F.R. section 164.512.

Anyone with information is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907.

Area last seen below.

