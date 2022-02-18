Las Vegas police seek former elementary teacher, pastor for possible sex crimes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for help finding a former elementary school teacher and pastor for possible sex crimes.

According to authorities, 59-year-old Reynaldo Crespin worked at a church in northeast Las Vegas. Police say he is wanted in connection to multiple sex crimes.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts or his alleged crimes is asked to call LVMPD Sexual Assault detectives at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or submit a tip online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

The investigation remains ongoing.

