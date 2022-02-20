Former teacher, pastor wanted in Las Vegas for alleged sex crimes arrested in New Mexico

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 59-year-old Reynaldo Crespin has been arrested in New Mexico, according to police records.

The former elementary school teacher and pastor is wanted in Las Vegas. Police believe he committed multiple sex crimes.

Records show he was arrested in Albuquerque by Albuquerque Police Department and booked into an area detention center on Saturday around 4:35 a.m. He is listed as an out-of-state fugitive.

According to Las Vegas Justice Court records, Crespin faces 10 charges including:



one count of lewdness with a child 14 or 15 years of age,

two counts of sexual assault with a child under 16,

two counts of sexual assault with a child under 14,

four counts of lewdness with a child under 14

and one open/gross lewdness account in the first degree.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says he worked at a church in northeast Las Vegas and ask anyone with information about his alleged crimes to contact them.

To report information to authorities, call LVMPD Sexual Assault detectives at 702-828-3421.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or submit a tip online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

