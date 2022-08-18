Watch Now
Local News

Actions

LOCATED: Las Vegas police searched for an endangered woman

Untitled design (70).png
LVMPD
Untitled design (70).png
Posted at 10:39 PM, Aug 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 02:22:49-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — One woman has been located after being reported missing Wednesday night.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was searching for 72-year-old Norma Dejesus.

Dejesus was last seen wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans, and multicolored shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Norma Dejesus and her whereabouts were strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH