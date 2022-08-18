LOCATED: Las Vegas police searched for an endangered woman

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One woman has been located after being reported missing Wednesday night.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was searching for 72-year-old Norma Dejesus.

Dejesus was last seen wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans, and multicolored shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Norma Dejesus and her whereabouts were strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.