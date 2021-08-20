Watch
Local News

Actions

Child riding bicycle hit by car near school crossing zone in Las Vegas

items.[0].image.alt
Zora Asbury
aug 20 zora crash.PNG
Breaking news for July 18
Posted at 11:06 AM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 14:25:25-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a crash scene near Rainbow Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue involving a bicycle and a vehicle.

LVMPD confirms that a child riding a bicycle was struck by a vehicle at around 6:51 a.m.

The child was transported to UMC Trauma with critical injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Rainbow Boulevard is closed in both directions.

LVMPD fatal detail has responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH