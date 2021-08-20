Child riding bicycle hit by car near school crossing zone in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a crash scene near Rainbow Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue involving a bicycle and a vehicle.

LVMPD confirms that a child riding a bicycle was struck by a vehicle at around 6:51 a.m.

The child was transported to UMC Trauma with critical injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Rainbow Boulevard is closed in both directions.

LVMPD fatal detail has responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

