Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas police say reports of shooting on Strip 'unfounded' Wednesday night

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Posted at 7:54 PM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 22:57:48-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said reports of a shooting on the Strip were "unfounded" Wednesday night.

Police said investigators believe it was a swatting call.

A swatting call, according to online definitions, is a term used to describe the action of making a hoax phone call to report serious crime to emergency services.

KTNV will provide more details as police release them.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH