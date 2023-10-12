Las Vegas police say reports of shooting on Strip 'unfounded' Wednesday night

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said reports of a shooting on the Strip were "unfounded" Wednesday night.

Police said investigators believe it was a swatting call.

Reports of a shooting tonight on the Las Vegas Strip are unfounded. Investigators believe it was a swatting call. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 12, 2023

A swatting call, according to online definitions, is a term used to describe the action of making a hoax phone call to report serious crime to emergency services.

KTNV will provide more details as police release them.