Las Vegas police say man sustained life-threatening injuries after crash on Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says on April 26, at about 3:42 p.m., a critical injury crash happened at the intersection of Boulder Highway and Dalhart Street.

Evidence at the scene and video of the crash indicated a silver 2014 Chevrolet Spark was attempting to make a left turn from southbound Dalhart Street to southbound Boulder Highway, according to police.

Police say the crash occurred when the Chevrolet failed to yield the right of way when making a left turn and the front of the Chevrolet struck the right side of the Mazda.

LVMPD says the collision redirected the Mazda into the center median of Boulder Highway where it was hit by several large boulders causing it to overturn.

The driver of the Mazda sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision and was transported to University Medical Center Trauma by ambulance, where he remains in serious condition, according to police.

The driver of the Chevrolet did not display any indicators of impairment and sustained minor injuries.

This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigations Section.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

