Las Vegas police say juvenile in hospital after being shot, looking for shooter

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers say they responded to the Villa Del Sol apartment located at 2801 Rainbow Blvd. after a call to 911 about 5:58 p.m. of a juvenile male being shot.

Police say the juvenile was taken to University Medical Center Trauma and is currently being treated for a gunshot wound to his leg.

Officers are currently in the process of identifying a shooter or shooters, however, no one is in custody at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is being asked to contact LVMPD or Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

