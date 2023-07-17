Las Vegas police said officer set a world record lifting 447 pound stone

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer set a world record in Norway earlier this week.

Stone lifting athletes come from all over the world to Fefor, Norway for Power Week.

Officer James Rude participated and placed 1st in the "Stones of Strength" competition.

According to LVMPD's Twitter, Rude set a world record! He lifted 447 pounds of a granite atlas stone.