Las Vegas police responds to possible drowning call

Posted at 6:52 PM, Jun 23, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — LVMPD received a call around 4:26 p.m. Thursday regarding a possible drowning near Flamingo Road and University Center Drive.

Officers arrived and said they located an unresponsive juvenile. The juvenile was taken to a local hospital.

Police said any further updates will be provided at a later time.

