Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas police responding to barricade near Nellis Air Force Base

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Police lights
Posted at 12:14 PM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-08 15:14:29-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are responding to a barricade situation in the northeast part of the valley.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident began at 6:36 a.m.

Investigators said they received reports of a carjacking near North U.S. 95 and Corn Creek Road. When officers arrived, they learned the suspect had carjacked an individual and had a firearm.

Police said the suspect continued north on the U.S. 95 and was located on the Nevada Test and Training Range. They added this is now a barricade situation.

LVMPD's SWAT and Crisis Negotiators are responding to the scene.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. We will update it with more details as they become available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH