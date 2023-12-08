Las Vegas police responding to barricade near Nellis Air Force Base

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are responding to a barricade situation in the northeast part of the valley.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident began at 6:36 a.m.

Investigators said they received reports of a carjacking near North U.S. 95 and Corn Creek Road. When officers arrived, they learned the suspect had carjacked an individual and had a firearm.

Police said the suspect continued north on the U.S. 95 and was located on the Nevada Test and Training Range. They added this is now a barricade situation.

LVMPD's SWAT and Crisis Negotiators are responding to the scene.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. We will update it with more details as they become available.