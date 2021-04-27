Las Vegas police respond to fight, gunfire in Spring Valley area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer responded to 3350 Hauck Street due to reports of multiple people in a fight and gunfire heard in the area.

Officers arrived and say that they took several people into custody whom officers believed were involved.

No injuries have been reported.

Evidence of a shooting was found, and Hauck Street is closed from Desert Inn to Pioneer.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

