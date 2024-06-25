Las Vegas police respond to theft at Fashion Show Mall on Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police have responded to an alleged theft at Fashion Show Las Vegas.

According to investigators, they received reports of a possible robbery in progress inside the mall around 6:09 p.m.

When officers arrived, they learned that several individuals wearing dark clothing stole a large amount of jewelry from a jewelry store.

Commercial robbery detectives are on the scene as the investigation continues.

Las Vegas police said any reports of gunfire and/or a shooting are "unsubstantiated and categorically false."