Las Vegas police release plans for Officer Truong Thai's funeral procession

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has released plans for Officer Truong Thai's funeral procession on Friday.

The procession will depart at approximately 8:30 a.m. from Palm Mortuary, located at 1325 N. Main Street, and travel Southbound on Main Street to Washington Avenue before getting on I-15 South. The procession will then exit Sahara Avenue and travel East before turning onto Las Vegas Boulevard.

It will continue south along Las Vegas Boulevard to I-215 East, then North on US- 95, exiting at Russell Boulevard, where services will begin at 10 a.m. at Central Church at 1001 New Beginnings Drive in Henderson.

Police say motorists should anticipate traffic delays in and around the procession route and the church until approximately 9:30 a.m.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department The funeral procession will leave from Palms Mortuary at 8:30 a.m. on Friday and end up at Central Church in Henderson, where funeral services will begin at 10 a.m.

Governor Steve Sisolak ordered flags of the United States and of the state of Nevada to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and at State public buildings from sunrise to sunset on Friday in observance of the funeral service honoring Officer Thai.

“Officer Thai inspired countless of police officers in Southern Nevada through his mentorship, integrity and leadership during his decades with LVMPD,” said Governor Sisolak. “We can never say thank you enough to our brave first responders who risk their lives to protect our communities – sometimes, making the ultimate sacrifice. Kathy and I are devastated for all those who loved Officer Thai, including his daughter Jada.”