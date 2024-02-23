Las Vegas police officer taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas police officer has been taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened 4:56 p.m. on Thursday at East Warm Springs Road and South Pecos Road.

Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash and one of them is a LVMPD Motorcycle Officer.

The officer had non-life-threatening injuries and is being taken to the hospital.

Warm Springs Road is closed in both directions between Pecos Road and Mira Vista Street. Motorists are advised to use other routes. There is no timeline on when it could reopen.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area while they investigate the collision.