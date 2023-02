LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer is being recognized for an act of kindness.

A group of dedicated Jonas Brothers fans were camped out near Dolby Live at Park MGM to save their spots in line.

Sergeant Fullington from the Convention Center Area Command spotted them, asked if they were okay, and how many of them there were.

He came back with Dunkin' Donuts for the group who thanked him for checking on them.