Las Vegas Police officer hit by car; driver flees scene

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas police motor officer was hit by a car on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The collision happened at approximately 1:09 p.m. at the intersection of Charleston and Rainbow Boulevards. The other driver involved in the crash "fled the scene to an apartment complex and the driver left his vehicle."

The police officer was transported to University Medical Center's trauma center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police say the other driver will face charges for felony hit and run.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area where the crash happened as the investigation is ongoing.

This is the second LVMPD motor officer to be struck by a car this week. Over the weekend, another officer was injured in a three-vehicle crash.