Las Vegas police officer seriously injured in crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities in Las Vegas report an officer was injured in a crash that occurred over the weekend.

Sunday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Traffic Bureau reported on its social media that one of its motorcycle officers was seriously injured after a vehicle stalled and caused a three-vehicle crash.

One of our motors was in a serious crash during the night on the highway. A vehicle stalled in the travel lane caused the three vehicle crash. Our motor suffered serious injury, but he is alert and aware of his surroundings. pic.twitter.com/9ALs5VoaT0 — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) December 19, 2021

The officer was alert and aware of his surroundings after the incident, according to authorities. No immediate word on other injuries in the collision.