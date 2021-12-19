Watch
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas police officer seriously injured in crash

items.[0].image.alt
LVMPD Traffic Bureau
LVMPD crash 1.PNG
Posted at 8:09 AM, Dec 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-19 11:09:51-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities in Las Vegas report an officer was injured in a crash that occurred over the weekend.

Sunday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Traffic Bureau reported on its social media that one of its motorcycle officers was seriously injured after a vehicle stalled and caused a three-vehicle crash.

The officer was alert and aware of his surroundings after the incident, according to authorities. No immediate word on other injuries in the collision.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH