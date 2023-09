LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has been taken to the hospital after being shot near Shadow Rock Park in East Las Vegas.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this happened on Monday morning around 5:28 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds and he was taken to the hospital.

As of 6 a.m., his condition is unknown.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as we learn more.