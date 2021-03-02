Las Vegas police: Man on house arrest found dead at home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says patrol officers responded to a home in the 4500 block of Chieftain Street for a report of a deceased male on Monday morning.

Police say arriving officers were directed to a bathroom where they observed the decedent as well as narcotics paraphernalia.

Through the course of the investigation, officers learned that the man was on house arrest for stalking-related charges and did not have any police interaction prior to being found dead.

The identification of the person and the cause of death will be released by the Clark County coroner's office after family has been notified.