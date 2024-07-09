Watch Now
Las Vegas police looking for suspect after man is shot near Boulder Highway

Las Vegas police
Las Vegas police say a suspect is still outstanding after a shooting Sunday evening in the south valley where a male was shot "multiple times."
Posted at 9:42 PM, Jul 08, 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot near Boulder Highway on Monday night.

According to police, the incident happened at 7:07 p.m. in the 4300 block of Boulder Highway, which is near Desert Inn Road.

When officers responded to the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators said the suspect ran away from the scene before officers arrived. A description of the suspect has not been released, as of 9 p.m.

Police said it will be an active crime scene for most of the night. However, it is not impacting traffic on Boulder Highway.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update it as we learn more information.

