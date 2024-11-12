Las Vegas police looking for missing man who might need medical help

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a man who could need medical help.

David R. Ramirez, 62, was last seen on Nov. 6 just before 11 a.m. near the 4000 block of Blue Wildrye Street.

He's described as weighing roughly 190 pounds, 5'6" tall, with multiple tattoos including a rose and a pyramid on his shoulder.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, black and green flannel shirt, and dark-colored shorts.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing person and notify the police immediately.

Anyone with information regarding Ramirez and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.