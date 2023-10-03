Las Vegas police looking for missing 69-year-old man

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man who was last seen on Monday.

According to investigators, 69-year-old Terry Miller was last seen near Twain Avenue and Boulder Highway.

Police said he was spotted wearing a blue hat, a checkered grey shirt and grey shorts and could be in severe medical and emotional distress. He is 5'7" and about 165 pounds with green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail at (702) 828-3907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.