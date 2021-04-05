Las Vegas police looking for elderly missing man near Harmon, Lindell Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for 89-year-old Jorge Palme. He may be in several emotional distress and in need of medical help. He has been classified as endangered.

He was last seen around 7 p.m. April 4 near East Harmon Avenue and South Lindell Road.

MAP OF AREA



Palme is 6-feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing tan pants.

Anyone with information regarding JORGE PALME and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

