Las Vegas police looking for driver who killed cyclist in hit-and-run crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for a driver who hit and killed a bicyclist in the northeast valley.

According to investigators, the hit-and-run crash happened on Sunday at 10:42 p.m. on East Gowan Road, east of North Timberlake Drive.

Police said evidence at the scene and witnesses stated a bicyclist was riding eastbound on Gowan while a 2006 Chrysler 300 was traveling eastbound. Investigators said the driver of the Chrysler wasn't able to stay in their lane and hit the back of the bicyclist, who was then projected forward onto the road.

The bicyclist was taken to University Medical Center where the 62-year-old man died.

Investigators said the driver of the Chrysler immediately drove away from the scene. Police were able to locate the vehicle that was involved. However, they state the driver is still outstanding.

Anyone with information is asked to call LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-8484. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofNV.com.